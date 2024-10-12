Skepta and Flo Milli Join Forces on New Track “Why Lie” – A Melodic Departure from Grime

UK grime legend Skepta has teamed up with Alabama-based rapper Flo Milli for a surprise release, “Why Lie.” Dropping at midnight this Friday, the track takes Skepta away from his signature grime beats into a more melodic, slow-burning sound. The track is laced with emotional back-and-forth vocals from both artists, offering a sultry contrast to Skepta’s usual harder edge.

Produced by a team that includes Lex Luger, known for iconic tracks like “BMF” and “Hard In Da Paint,” “Why Lie” features a sticky bass line and nostalgic old-school beat. The track’s unique chemistry comes alive as Skepta and Flo Milli trade flirtatious verses, intertwining their narratives about desire and relationships. With Skepta leaning into Auto-Tune melodies and Flo Milli delivering pared-back, seductive lines like “Why would I lie to that boy? If he love me enough, he gon’ lie to hisself,” the song blends their talents in a fresh, unexpected way.

The music video, set against the backdrop of a New York City brownstone, enhances the track’s intimate vibe. Special effects, coupled with the artists’ relaxed energy, provide a wavy visual that complements the song’s smooth, rhythmic flow.

Though fans are still eagerly awaiting Skepta’s much-anticipated album Knife and Fork, his recent string of singles, including “Gas Me Up” and “Tony Montana,” keeps the momentum going. While Why Lie represents a clear evolution in his sound, it leaves listeners wondering what else Skepta has up his sleeve for his next project.

Check out “Why Lie” on top, and dive into this unexpected collaboration between two of hip-hop’s most exciting voices.