Skepta Drops Hot New Track ‘Tony Montana’

Get ready to vibe to the latest banger from Skepta as he drops his brand new record, “Tony Montana,” featuring the Nigerian sensation, Portable! Produced by Jae5, this track is a fusion of infectious beats that seamlessly blend British and Nigerian rap, showcasing Skepta’s pioneering style alongside Portable’s unique vocals.

But wait, there’s more! Alongside the release, we’re also getting treated to a visual masterpiece. Join Skepta and Portable as they bring the heat to The Savoy Hotel in London in a video directed by Capone.

And that’s not all – the excitement doesn’t stop there! Keep your eyes peeled because the album, ‘Knife and Fork,’ is on the horizon and it’s sure to be nothing short of epic.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the groove with Skepta and Portable and stay tuned for more fire from the one and only Skepta!

Skepta Live:

Fri 12/04/24 Indio, CA Coachella

Fri 19/04/24 Indio, CA Coachella

Thu 06/07/24 London, UK Big Smoke Festival

Tue 11/07/24 Airport Trenčín Pohoda Festival

Thu 12/07/24 Gräfenhainichen, GR Melt Festival

Fri 19/07/24 Dour, Belgium Dour Festival

Fri 09/08/24 Stuttgart, GR Hip Hop Open Festival

Sat 17/08/24 Tampere, Finland Blockfest

