Sinéad O'Connor's Natural Passing: London Coroner Closes Case

A forensic doctor in London has determined this, the city where the singer passed away in July. In March, a tribute to her and to Shane MacGowan of the Pogues.

Sinéad O’Connor has passed away from natural causes, as determined by a London coroner, in the city where the singer died on July 26th. The news, reported by The Guardian, comes in a brief statement, adding that consequently, the coroner will no longer be involved in the case.

The term “death from natural causes” encompasses a broad spectrum of cases, including heart attacks, strokes, and various illnesses. This implies that she did not die due to any “accident,” including drug overdoses, homicide, or suicide.

In recent news, a tribute concert to the singer and Shane MacGowan is scheduled for March 20th at Carnegie Hall in New York. Participants will include Cat Power, David Gray, Dropkick Murphys, Glen Hansard, Amanda Palmer, Bettye LaVette, Gordon Gano, Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello, along with friends and collaborators of the two, and other artists to be announced later. The proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organization Pen America.

O’Connor and MacGowan, who were friends and collaborators, are among the many artists who passed away last year.

