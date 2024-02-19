Roger Waters against Bono: “A huge piece of s**t”

Roger Waters has strongly criticized Bono from U2 for his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Waters, known for his vocal opposition to Israel, slammed Bono’s tribute to the victims of the October 7th attack by Hamas during a concert in Las Vegas.

Describing Bono’s actions as “disgusting,” Waters did not mince words, labeling Bono as “an enormous s**t.” Bono had altered the lyrics of “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to reference the attack, a move that Waters found particularly objectionable.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Waters expressed his frustration, suggesting that those who align with Zionists should be confronted about their views. He criticized Bono’s performance, stating it was “one of the most disgusting things” he had ever witnessed. Waters also questioned whether individuals like Bono had thoroughly researched the issue, emphasizing the importance of educating oneself before taking a stance.

Meanwhile, Waters has been the subject of a documentary titled The Dark Side of Roger Waters, produced by the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism. Despite accusations of anti-Semitism, Waters maintains that his criticism is directed at Israel rather than Judaism, accusing critics of attempting to silence him through intimidation tactics.