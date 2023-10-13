Rod Stewart’s Stand Against Injustice: Declines Lucrative Offer to Perform in Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down a “very lucrative” offer to perform in Saudi Arabia.

He explained the reason in a post published on his Instagram profile yesterday, where he wrote: “I am grateful to be able to choose whether to perform in Saudi Arabia or not. Many there have extremely limited choices: women, the LGBTQ+ community, the press.” He added, “I hope my choice not to go sheds light on the injustices in that country and triggers positive change.”

In 2021, the British singer-songwriter, who will perform at the Lucca Summer Festival next summer, had already declined a million-dollar offer to perform in Qatar, again due to the long history of human rights violations in the Arab country, including the exploitation of workers, a problem that emerged during the construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup.