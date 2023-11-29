Radiohead: Drummer Philip Selway Drops Exciting Hints at Potential Reunion and Musical Exploration”

In a recent live stream with the Crow Hill Company on Friday, November 24, Radiohead‘s drummer, Philip Selway, sent waves of excitement through the fanbase as he hinted at the band’s imminent return and a renewed exploration of their musical landscape.

Despite Radiohead’s last release being the critically acclaimed ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in 2016, the group has been on hiatus, with their last performance dating back to 2018. Selway acknowledged this break during the stream, stating, “We’ve actually had a little break for a minute.” However, he went on to share that the band is circling back to a point where the creative and personal relationships that define Radiohead are calling them back to the stage.

“There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else,” Selway emphasized during the discussion. This sentiment has left fans eagerly anticipating what the future holds for one of the most influential and innovative bands in contemporary music.

The drummer acknowledged that while the band members took some time apart, they are now collectively leaning toward a reunion. Selway expressed the feeling that now is the moment to dive back into their shared musical journey and explore uncharted territories. “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in,” he elaborated.

Despite some fans expressing skepticism due to Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood’s side project, The Smile, and their upcoming LP ‘Wall Of Eyes,’ Selway’s words suggest that Radiohead’s unique chemistry and the allure of their collective creativity are beckoning them back into the studio.

As anticipation builds among fans, the prospect of a Radiohead reunion and the promise of new musical directions add an extra layer of excitement to the band’s already illustrious career. Only time will tell what groundbreaking sounds and experiences this iconic group has in store for their dedicated global audience.