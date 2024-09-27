Peggy Gou Releases Expanded Edition of I Hear You with Exclusive Remixes

Peggy Gou has just released the expanded Bonus Tracks Edition of her debut album I Hear You, featuring exclusive remixes from some of the hottest names in the underground scene. This new edition includes previously available remixes by Koreless and Jex Opolis, along with fresh takes on two fan-favorite tracks.

South Korean producer Mogwaa delivers a techno-fused electro remix of “Lobster Telephone,” adding a laser-sharp edge to one of Peggy’s beloved tracks. Meanwhile, Berlin-based producer Spray transforms “1+1=11” into a twisted prog anthem, continuing his rise as one of electronic music’s most innovative producers. Fans can also enjoy the “Nanadub” version of Gou’s billion-stream hit, “(It Goes Like) Nanana.”

Peggy’s I Hear You has been the soundtrack to her remarkable year, which has seen her headline major shows across the globe, including her biggest US show to date at the Brooklyn Army Terminal and upcoming performances at Seoul’s Slow Life Slow Live and Hypefest Hong Kong.

Stream the I Hear You Bonus Tracks Edition now on Spotify and Apple Music, and experience the electrifying remixes that continue to push boundaries in electronic music.

Peggy Gou – I Hear You – Bonus Tracks Edition:

Disc 1:

1. Your Art

2. Back To One

3. I Believe In Love Again (with Lenny Kravitz)

4. All That (feat. Villano Antillano)

5. (It Goes Like) Nanana

6. Lobster Telephone

7. Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)

8. I Go

9. Purple Horizon

10. 1+1=11

Disc 2:

1. (It Goes Like) Nanana – Nanadub

2. I Believe In Love Again – Jex Opolis Remix

3. Lobster Telephone – Mogwaa Remix

4. 1+1=11 – Spray Remix

5. 1+1=11 – Koreless’ Beatless Mix