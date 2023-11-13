Paul Thomas Anderson Joins Forces with The Smile for Cinematic-Musical Masterpiece

Renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson has entered into a mysterious project with The Smile, a band featuring iconic figures Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner. Fans keenly observed posters at London’s Prince Charles Cinema unveiling a collaboration titled “Wall Of Eyes,” prominently featuring Anderson’s name. This union follows Anderson’s past work with Radiohead, including directing the ‘Daydreaming’ video for ‘Moon Shaped Pool’ and Greenwood scoring for films like ‘Liquorice Pizza,’ ‘There Will Be Blood,’ and ‘The Master.’

The cinema itself shared the intriguing image on social media, prompting speculation and excitement among enthusiasts. The project seems to be a convergence of cinematic and musical brilliance, marking a unique venture for the accomplished director and the talented musicians.

The Smile, known for their experimental sounds, recently dropped the single ‘Bending Hectic’ in 2023, captivating audiences with their distinctive style. This release follows their acclaimed debut album, ‘A Light For Attracting Attention,’ released last year. The band had initially performed ‘Bending Hectic’ at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2022, creating a buzz as fans and critics alike clamored for its official release.

Earlier this year, members of The Smile disclosed that they have commenced work on a follow-up album. Jonny Greenwood shared insights into their creative process, citing the pent-up ideas from not playing together for a couple of years. The band aims to keep the momentum going and move forward with their musical journey.

In addition to ‘Bending Hectic,’ The Smile treated fans to three other songs during their European tour last summer: ‘Bodies Laughing,’ ‘Friend Of A Friend,’ and ‘Colours Fly.’ These tracks were later officially released, showcasing the band’s commitment to delivering innovative and captivating music to their audience. As the collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson unfolds, the anticipation for ‘Wall Of Eyes’ grows, promising an exciting convergence of cinematic and musical artistry.