Paul McCartney will release ‘One Hand Clapping’ for the first time, the live album with the Wings

After a 50-year wait, Paul McCartney and the Wings will release One Hand Clapping, the live album recorded in the summer of ’74 at Abbey Road Studios. During the days of the great success of Band on the Run, the McCartneys, accompanied by Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch, and Geoff Britton, along with Del Newman (arranger) and Howie Casey (saxophonist), gathered to create a documentary and a live studio album. The project had a name – One Hand Clapping – and even artwork ready, but ultimately was not released.

Over the years, various bootlegs of these sessions circulated, and some of the material appeared in McCartney’s official releases. The documentary, directed by David Litchfield, had been publicly released, albeit not in its entirety, in 2010 in the deluxe edition of Band on the Run. June 14th will therefore be an occasion for Macca’s fans to hear the audio of the documentary for the first time, along with some songs recorded with the cameras off.

The various formats also include different tracklists: 32 songs for the 2LP+7” version (which contains unreleased solo performances by McCartney recorded on the last day of the sessions in the courtyard of Abbey Road Studios), 27 for the digital version, and 24 for the 2LP or 2CD.

Among the tracks are Live and Let Die, Band on the Run, Jet, My Love, Hi, Hi, Hi, Junior’s Farm, Maybe I’m Amazed by Wings, some revisited Beatles classics like Let It Be, The Long and Winding Road, and Lady Madonna, the cover of Go Now by the Moody Blues with Denny Laine on vocals, and a piano version by Paul of the classic by Harry Akst and Benny Davis, Baby Face.

One Hand Clapping will also be available in Dolby Atmos, with mixes by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

The complete tracklists of the various formats:

2LP + 7” (D2C)

LP 1

SIDE ONE

One Hand Clapping

Jet

Soily

C Moon/Little Woman Love

Maybe I’m Amazed

My Love

SIDE TWO

Bluebird

Let’s Love

All of You

I’ll Give You a Ring

Band on the Run

Live and Let Die

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Baby Face

LP 2

SIDE ONE

Let Me Roll It

Blue Moon of Kentucky

Power Cut

Love My Baby

Let It Be

The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna

SIDE TWO

Junior’s Farm

Sally G

Tomorrow

Go Now

Wild Life

Hi, Hi, Hi

LP (7”)

SIDE ONE

Blackpool

Blackbird

Country Dreamer

SIDE TWO

Twenty Flight Rock

Peggy Sue

I’m Gonna Love You Too

2LP / 2CD

LP 1

SIDE ONE

One Hand Clapping

Jet

Soily

C Moon/Little Woman Love

Maybe I’m Amazed

My Love

SIDE TWO

Bluebird

Let’s Love

All of You

I’ll Give You a Ring

Band on the Run

Live and Let Die

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Baby Face

LP 2

SIDE ONE

Let Me Roll It

Blue Moon of Kentucky

Power Cut

Love My Baby

Let It Be

The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna

SIDE TWO

Junior’s Farm

Sally G

Tomorrow

Go Now

Wild Life

Hi, Hi, Hi