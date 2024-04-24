Paul McCartney will release ‘One Hand Clapping’ for the first time, the live album with the Wings

After a 50-year wait, Paul McCartney and the Wings will release One Hand Clapping, the live album recorded in the summer of ’74 at Abbey Road Studios. During the days of the great success of Band on the Run, the McCartneys, accompanied by Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch, and Geoff Britton, along with Del Newman (arranger) and Howie Casey (saxophonist), gathered to create a documentary and a live studio album. The project had a name – One Hand Clapping – and even artwork ready, but ultimately was not released.
Over the years, various bootlegs of these sessions circulated, and some of the material appeared in McCartney’s official releases. The documentary, directed by David Litchfield, had been publicly released, albeit not in its entirety, in 2010 in the deluxe edition of Band on the Run. June 14th will therefore be an occasion for Macca’s fans to hear the audio of the documentary for the first time, along with some songs recorded with the cameras off.
The various formats also include different tracklists: 32 songs for the 2LP+7” version (which contains unreleased solo performances by McCartney recorded on the last day of the sessions in the courtyard of Abbey Road Studios), 27 for the digital version, and 24 for the 2LP or 2CD.
Among the tracks are Live and Let Die, Band on the Run, Jet, My Love, Hi, Hi, Hi, Junior’s Farm, Maybe I’m Amazed by Wings, some revisited Beatles classics like Let It Be, The Long and Winding Road, and Lady Madonna, the cover of Go Now by the Moody Blues with Denny Laine on vocals, and a piano version by Paul of the classic by Harry Akst and Benny Davis, Baby Face.
One Hand Clapping will also be available in Dolby Atmos, with mixes by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.
The complete tracklists of the various formats:
2LP + 7” (D2C)
LP 1
SIDE ONE
One Hand Clapping
Jet
Soily
C Moon/Little Woman Love
Maybe I’m Amazed
My Love
SIDE TWO
Bluebird
Let’s Love
All of You
I’ll Give You a Ring
Band on the Run
Live and Let Die
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Baby Face
LP 2
SIDE ONE
Let Me Roll It
Blue Moon of Kentucky
Power Cut
Love My Baby
Let It Be
The Long and Winding Road/Lady Madonna
SIDE TWO
Junior’s Farm
Sally G
Tomorrow
Go Now
Wild Life
Hi, Hi, Hi
LP (7”)
SIDE ONE
Blackpool
Blackbird
Country Dreamer
SIDE TWO
Twenty Flight Rock
Peggy Sue
I’m Gonna Love You Too
