Oasis Announce 2025 Australian Tour Dates Following Phenomenal Ticket Demand

Four days ago, Oasis announced their first non-European tour dates for 2025, with shows set in the United States and Mexico. Due to “phenomenal demand” for tickets, additional dates were quickly added, following a trend seen throughout their highly anticipated reunion tour.

Now, Rolling Stone Australia has exclusively revealed, through “well-connected sources,” that Liam and Noel Gallagher will bring Oasis to Australia for at least two concerts next year. The band is scheduled to perform on October 31 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and on November 7 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

These two shows are spaced a week apart, and if ticket sales mirror the success seen in Europe and the U.S., additional Australian dates could be announced soon.

- Advertisement -

While the Australian concerts are yet to be officially confirmed, details about the U.S. dates have surfaced, indicating that Oasis will not use the dynamic pricing model applied to their UK concerts. The band’s management explained that given the “unprecedented demand paired with technology unable to handle such pressure,” dynamic pricing has proven to be “less effective and can result in unacceptable experiences for fans.”

Oasis has also made it clear that the European dates announced in August will be the only ones in the region for 2025.