Oasis Announces 2025 North American Reunion Tour with Cage the Elephant

The long wait is finally over for Oasis fans, as the iconic band has announced their much-anticipated 2025 North American reunion tour. After a series of cryptic billboards in major cities like New York, Toronto, and Chicago, the band confirmed their return to the stage with stops across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico next summer. Supporting them on all dates will be the Grammy-winning rock band Cage the Elephant.

The tour kicks off on August 24 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, before hitting iconic venues like Chicago’s Soldier Field (August 28), New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (August 31), and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles (September 6). The tour wraps up with a final show in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros on September 12. This will be Oasis’s first North American tour since 2008 when they promoted their Dig Out Your Soul album.

The North American leg follows the band’s 19 sold-out UK and Ireland dates, which sold out within hours, leading to widespread technical difficulties and fan frustration. Due to the overwhelming demand, two additional shows were added at Wembley Stadium via a staggered invitation-only ballot to accommodate fans who couldn’t secure tickets during the initial sale.

No Dynamic Pricing for U.S. Dates

After facing backlash from fans regarding Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model during their UK ticket sales, Oasis management has confirmed that the North American tour will not use the controversial pricing structure. Dynamic pricing adjusts ticket prices based on demand, leading to complaints from fans who saw prices skyrocket.

While the dynamic pricing policy was intended to reduce scalping and ensure tickets remained available for fans, the band clarified that they had no control over the pricing strategy used by Ticketmaster and their promoters for the UK dates. Oasis promised a more straightforward pricing system for their North American shows, aiming to avoid the chaos that marred the British tour.

“The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over,” Oasis said in a press release. “Come see. It will not be televised.” This tour marks the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher will share the stage since their bitter split in 2009, making it a historic reunion for the brothers and their fans alike.

Full North American Tour Dates:

08/24 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

– Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium 08/28 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

– Chicago, IL – Soldier Field 08/31 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

– East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 09/06 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

– Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium 09/12 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

This announcement also puts to rest rumors that Oasis would headline Glastonbury 2025, as the band has clarified they will not be performing at any music festivals during the reunion.