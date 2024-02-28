New Video: Sum 41 – Waiting On A Twist Of Fate

The Sum 41 bid us farewell with a tour and a new studio album!

On the way to the release of their latest album on March 29th, with the double LP “Heaven :x: Hell” expected to be released on Rise Records, the punk inmates Sum 41 shared the second single “Waiting On A Twist of Fate” from the pop-punk side of the album.

The ambitious swan song of the band consists of two entire releases packaged into an extensive double album – the “Heaven” honoring the pop-punk valor of the band and the “Hell” providing evidence of the heavy metal DNA that has allowed Sum 41 to create beyond boundaries for a long time.

The band recently checked in with a stunning live performance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show to perform “Landmines” live. The song is currently at #2 on the US radio Alternative charts and #1 on the Alternative and Active Rock charts in Canada.

Emphasizing the punk genealogy of the band, Sum 41 shared a new video for “Waiting On A Twist of Fate” shot in the punk shrine at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. The clip features a cameo from CJ Ramone, as well as footage of Sum 41 inside Green Day’s infamous Bookmobile.

To celebrate the final leg of the band’s journey, Sum 41 will spend their last year touring with the “Tour Of The Setting Sum”. They will reach the United States, Japan, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and many more, and the band will mark a significant “first” with their largest show to date with a sold-out performance of 35,000 people at the Paris La Défense Arena in France later this year.