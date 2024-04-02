NEW RELEASE: Sheryl Crow Drops “Evolution”

Announcing the release of the 11th album from one of the most iconic figures in American rock music, the legendary Sheryl Crow, recently inducted into the “Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame“!

Her new studio album titled “Evolution” features 9 brand-new tracks produced by Mike Elizondo. This new release promises to take us on a journey through a world filled with music and lyrics that emanate from the deepest corners of Sheryl Crow’s soul.

In the digital deluxe edition of the album, releasing simultaneously, we’ll encounter an incredible collaboration with Peter Gabriel on the track “Digging In The Dirt”.

- Advertisement -

As Sheryl Crow herself states: “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

Don’t miss out on this musical masterpiece! Discover Sheryl Crow’s evolution with “Evolution”!

#SherylCrow #Evolution #NewMusic