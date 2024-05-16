New Bruce Springsteen Documentary “Road Diary” to Premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in October

Disney+ and Hulu are set to premiere a new documentary titled “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” in October. Directed by Thom Zimny, the film offers an intimate look at the legendary band’s 2023-2024 world tour, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from rehearsals, backstage moments, and conversations with Bruce Springsteen as he crafts the setlist. Archival clips of The E Street Band will also be included, enriching the documentary’s narrative.

“Road Diary” aims to complement Springsteen’s extensive autobiographical works, which include his memoir “Born to Run,” the live performance and documentary “Springsteen on Broadway,” and films like “Western Stars” and “Letter to You.” Zimny, a longtime collaborator with Springsteen, is well-known for his work on these projects, as well as other music documentaries like “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash” and “Willie Nelson & Family.” He joins forces with producers Springsteen, his manager Jon Landau, Adrienne Gerard, and Sean Stuart to bring this new project to life.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicked off their world tour on February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. The tour has taken them across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. They recently concluded the first leg of their 2024 tour and are set to perform 25 shows throughout Europe this spring and summer before returning to North America for additional dates starting in August. The tour is slated to wrap up on November 22, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In addition to the documentary, fans can look forward to another Springsteen project on the horizon. Jeremy Allen White, star of “The Bear,” is in talks to portray Springsteen in an upcoming biopic titled “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” which will explore the making of the 1982 album “Nebraska.” “Succession” star Jeremy Strong is also in negotiations to play Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau. The film is set to be distributed by 20th Century Studios and produced by the Gotham Group.

Stay tuned for “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” this October on Disney+ and Hulu, and experience the magic of one of rock’s most iconic tours from behind the scenes.