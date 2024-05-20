Greek Edition

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Archival Album, ‘Early Daze’

The news comes from Young's official website: the album will feature unreleased versions and alternate mixes of previously published songs from 1969 recordings with the original Crazy Horse lineup. The release is scheduled for June 28.

By Hit Channel
Neil Young

Early Daze captures the band’s unique style from the early 1960s, showcasing the essence of their live performances and their contribution to the evolution of rock & roll.

This is stated on Neil Young‘s official website, Neil Young Archives, in a post published in recent days. The announcement is for the arrival of Early Daze, an archival album by the artist along with Crazy Horse that will bring to light joint recordings dating back to 1969.

Ten tracks await us in the tracklist, already revealed by Neil Young Archives. Of these, six will be unreleased versions of already published songs (including Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown, Winterlong, Wonderin’), and will present listeners with the original lineup of Crazy Horse: Danny Whitten on guitar, Ralph Molina on drums, Billy Talbot on bass, and Jack Nitzsche on keyboards. The album will also include an unreleased mix of Cinnamon Girl.

Early Daze will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital. Additionally, there will be a limited edition (also on vinyl) with a poster. Preorder is already available, with the release date set for June 28.

Tracklist:

Dance Dance Dance
Come On Baby Let’s Go Downtown
Winterlong
Everybody’s Alone
Wonderin’
Cinammon Girl
Look at All the Things
Helpless
Birds
Down by the River

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

