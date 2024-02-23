Greek Edition

Linkin Park Unveils Unreleased Gem ‘Friendly Fire’ from ‘Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023’

A Tribute to Chester Bennington in Their Latest Musical Offering

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

On the occasion of the release of the collection “Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023,” Linkin Park have released the unreleased single “Friendly Fire“!

Friendly Fire” is a song initially written for Linkin Park’s studio album “One More Light” in 2017 by Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, and Jon Green. It is now being released as the lead single of the legendary band’s collection “Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023.” The collection is set to be released on April 12, 2024, in digital formats, CD, and vinyl. “Friendly Fire” is one of the last songs recorded by Linkin Park with singer Chester Bennington, who passed away in July 2017.

Jon Green is the singer of the English band The Bonfires. Both bands were working on new music at Larrabee Studios in November 2015, and Jon continued to work with Linkin Park throughout 2016. While two songs with Jon (“Nobody Can Save Me” and “Battle Symphony“) were eventually included on “One More Light,” Linkin Park collaborated with Jon on at least two more songs – “Friendly Fire” and “Tidal Wave,” which has never been released until now. Mike Shinoda revealed that Jon Green had a very good relationship with Chester.

The accompanying music video for the song is directed by Mark Fiore.

