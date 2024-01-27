Morrissey is currently “under medical supervision for exhaustion” after canceling a series of shows in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, the former frontman of The Smiths was supposed to perform in two shows in California to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “You Are The Quarry.”

Initially, the cancellation was attributed to generic “unforeseen circumstances.” However, now, on Morrissey’s social media profiles, his tour manager Donnie Knutson has shared the reason for the cancellation: “Morrissey is under medical supervision for exhaustion,” Knutson announced. “He has been instructed to rest for two weeks and will stay in Zurich.”

As a result, several South American concerts by the singer, scheduled to begin on February 3rd in Mexico City, have also been canceled.

This announcement comes at a time when the singer is dealing with Capitol Records regarding the release of his upcoming album, “Bonfire of Teenagers,” as reported by NME. In October, Morrissey appeared on Good Day New York to discuss the state of the album, revealing that the label would return the album “for a certain price.” “This album was recorded in January 2021, and Capitol signed it and did not release it, but now they are ready to return it to me for a certain price,” he said.

“It has been traumatic and sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately, and that has been the case for most of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing, and the fact that it wasn’t released was torture.”

The album’s release was initially scheduled for February 2023 and reportedly included production by Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, and Post Malone’s collaborator Andrew Watt, with guest spots from Miley Cyrus, Chad Smith, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Iggy Pop. However, at the end of 2022, Morrissey not only “voluntarily withdrew from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles)” but also revealed that Cyrus requested her collaboration to be removed from the album.

Earlier this month, Morrissey, through a blog titled “CANCEL CULTURE BEGINS AT HOME” on his official website, claimed to have been canceled from being “the beating heart” of The Smiths while criticizing former bandmates and associates. Citing their debut single “Hand In Glove,” he concluded: “Hand in Glove, I reclaim everything! I will fight to the last breath!”