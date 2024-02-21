Mick Jones of Foreigner has Parkinson’s disease.

Mick Jones, co-founder and guitarist of Foreigner, has Parkinson’s disease. He revealed this in a statement, shedding light on his absences from the stage in recent years due to unspecified health issues.

“Fans may have noticed that I haven’t been performing with the band for some time now. A few years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. I want you to know that I am doing well.”

Since 2022, Jones, the only remaining member of the original lineup, has been unable to play regularly. He has occasionally appeared on stage with Foreigner to perform a couple of songs. His absence has been more noticeable since last year when the band began their farewell tour, which will resume in March.

“I’m doing my best on stage, but unfortunately, it’s a bit challenging for me at the moment,” Jones writes. “But I am still involved with Foreigner behind the scenes.” Speaking with Billboard, Jeff Pilson, the group’s bassist since 2004, explained that Jones still has the final say on band matters.

“Dealing with Parkinson’s is a daily struggle,” Jones continues. “The important thing is to persevere and remember the wonderful career I’ve had. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner and continue to come to our concerts: I want you to know that I appreciate your support. It means a lot to me, especially at this moment in life.”