Metallica Rocks the Gershwin Prize, Covering Elton John Live! : Video

Elton John & Bernie Taupin Receive Gershwin Prize

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Metallica Rocks the Gershwin Prize: A Tribute to Elton John

Last night in Washington, D.C., music history was made as Elton John and Bernie Taupin were bestowed with the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for their unparalleled contributions to songwriting. The star-studded tribute concert was a testament to their enduring legacy, featuring performances by some of music’s biggest names.

Metallica kicked off the evening with a thunderous rendition of “Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” from John’s iconic 1973 album, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’ James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica expressed their admiration for the honorees, acknowledging the profound influence John and Taupin had on their own musical journeys.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. The stage was graced by the likes of Annie Lennox, who mesmerized the audience with her rendition of “Border Song,” while Brandi Carlile and Joni Mitchell delivered soul-stirring performances of John’s timeless classics.

The evening was also marked by heartfelt tributes from country superstar Garth Brooks, who serenaded the crowd with renditions of “Daniel” and “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word.” Meanwhile, rising country sensation Maren Morris highlighted the significance of honoring John, describing him as “a gay legend” and emphasizing the inherent political nature of music.

The formal presentation of the award was a momentous occasion, culminating in an electrifying performance by Elton John himself, who took to the stage to deliver unforgettable renditions of “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,” “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting,” and the timeless classic “Your Song.”

The concert, filled with awe-inspiring performances and heartfelt tributes, will be broadcast nationwide on PBS on April 8th. Stay tuned for an unforgettable night celebrating the extraordinary talents of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

