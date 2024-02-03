Megan Thee Stallion’s Trailblazing Partnership: A New Era in Music Independence

Megan Thee Stallion is forging a groundbreaking path in her career, announcing a strategic partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG) that redefines the traditional record deal model. The dynamic agreement allows the chart-topping rapper to maintain her independence through Hot Girl Productions while leveraging WMG’s global services for distribution, radio promotion, and marketing.

In a bold move, Megan retains full ownership of her masters and publishing, showcasing her commitment to artistic autonomy. She expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career. I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the… pic.twitter.com/LkFI8Vdry6 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 2, 2024

Under the arrangement, Hot Girl Productions will spearhead the release of Megan’s upcoming projects, including her recent singles “Cobra” and “Hiss“. Simultaneously, WMG and its global affiliates will provide crucial support in areas such as radio promotion and international marketing. This collaborative effort aims to blend the best of both worlds, allowing Megan to maintain creative control while leveraging the expansive resources of a major music company.

Max Lousada, WMG Recorded Music CEO, commended Megan’s unique position in the industry, stating, “Meg is not just a superstar; she’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape.” The partnership signifies a commitment to fostering an environment where artists can explore both creativity and entrepreneurialism, echoing Megan’s journey of empowerment and self-determination.

Desiree Perez, Roc Nation’s CEO, highlighted the transformative impact of Megan’s deal, noting, “This new chapter with Warner Music Group will shift the landscape in the music industry and empower other independent artists to follow in her footsteps and claim their power.” The deal not only solidifies Megan’s position as a trailblazer but also reflects a reimagining of the relationships between major music companies and independent artists.

As Megan Thee Stallion prepares to release her highly anticipated album and embark on a summer tour, her partnership with Warner Music Group is set to reshape industry norms and inspire a new generation of artists to assert their creative independence.