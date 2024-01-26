Greek Edition

Megan Thee Stallion Strikes Again with Serpentine Anthem “Hiss”

The Houston Rapper Continues Her Reptilian Saga, Confronting Haters and Igniting Attention with the Fiery Single

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes New Single “Hiss” in Continuation of Snake-Themed Series.

The track boldly kicks off with Megan addressing her detractors, refusing to give them the attention they seek. “Hiss” comes on the heels of her snake-filled music video for “Cobra” from last November, the high-profile collaboration with Cardi B titled “Bongos,” and her contribution to Dicks: The Musical, “Out Alpha the Alpha.” Notably, her most recent album was the 2022 release, Traumazine.

In a surprise weekend appearance, Megan Thee Stallion took the stage on Saturday Night Live, teaming up with Reneé Rapp to deliver a performance of their Mean Girls track, “Not My Fault.”

Listen “Hiss”:

