Megan Thee Stallion Strikes Again with Serpentine Anthem “Hiss”

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes New Single “Hiss” in Continuation of Snake-Themed Series.

The track boldly kicks off with Megan addressing her detractors, refusing to give them the attention they seek. “Hiss” comes on the heels of her snake-filled music video for “Cobra” from last November, the high-profile collaboration with Cardi B titled “Bongos,” and her contribution to Dicks: The Musical, “Out Alpha the Alpha.” Notably, her most recent album was the 2022 release, Traumazine.

In a surprise weekend appearance, Megan Thee Stallion took the stage on Saturday Night Live, teaming up with Reneé Rapp to deliver a performance of their Mean Girls track, “Not My Fault.”

Listen “Hiss”: