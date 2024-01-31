Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Spectacle: Tour and Album Blaze onto the Scene

Get ready for another Hot Girl Summer as Megan Thee Stallion, the iconic rapper behind the 2019 anthem that skyrocketed her to stardom, announces an exciting tour and hints at a highly-anticipated album. The 28-year-old artist shared the exciting news on “Good Morning America,” revealing plans for the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” set to kick off in 2024, coinciding with the release of her third album.

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

Reflecting on her journey, Megan expressed her eagerness to embrace the summer vibes: “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since like 2019, so this is gonna be the first time I drop an album on time for the summer,” said the “Savage” artist. The tour promises to deliver the Megan Thee Stallion experience to her devoted fanbase, known as the Hotties.

While details about the tour’s schedule and locations remain undisclosed, Megan’s announcement comes amidst her continued success. The Grammy Award winner recently made waves in the world of musical theatre, appearing as herself in the new “Mean Girls” musical, contributing to the soundtrack alongside Renée Rapp in the song “Not My Fault.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s resilience and creative energy shine through as she navigates her way back to the forefront of the music scene. Despite facing challenges, including the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, Megan views her new music as therapeutic, describing it as “like a real diary entry.”

As anticipation builds for the summer tour and album drop, Megan Thee Stallion continues to leave her mark on the music industry, remaining a force to be reckoned with both on and off the stage. Stay tuned for more updates on the Hot Girl Summer extravaganza!