Dynamic Duo: Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp Drop Empowering Anthem ‘Not My Fault’ for Mean Girls Movie

A Cinematic Musical Journey with Two Powerhouses, Setting the Stage for the Highly Anticipated 2024 Mean Girls Film

Megan Thee Stallion and Renée Rapp have joined forces to deliver a dynamic new track, “Not My Fault,” featured as the closing anthem on the upcoming soundtrack for the highly anticipated 2024 Mean Girls movie. The song, embedded with infectious beats and empowering lyrics, sets the tone for the cinematic experience that awaits.

Rapp takes on the role of Regina George in the Mean Girls film, set to grace theaters on January 12, with the soundtrack dropping on the same day. As fans eagerly anticipate the movie’s release, the soundtrack promises to be a musical journey that complements the on-screen drama.

“Not My Fault” isn’t the only musical gem from Megan Thee Stallion today. The acclaimed artist also lends her talent to the Color Purple track “Hell No! (Timbaland Remix),” showcasing her versatility and dynamic presence in the music scene.

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion made headlines with the release of the single “Cobra,” marking a significant moment in her career post her departure from 1501 Certified Entertainment. Billboard reports that Megan has secured a new distribution deal with Warner Music Group, amplifying her musical journey even further.

Renée Rapp, on the other hand, has been making waves since the release of her debut studio album, “Snow Angel,” in August. The album’s deluxe edition followed in November, solidifying Rapp’s position as a rising star in the music industry.

As the “Not My Fault” collaboration takes center stage, fans can anticipate a harmonious blend of Megan Thee Stallion’s rap prowess and Renée Rapp’s vocal finesse, creating a soundtrack that not only complements the Mean Girls narrative but also stands as a testament to the artists’ individual prowess in the music industry.

Friday, December 15, 2023

