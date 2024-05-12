Greek Edition

Megan Thee Stallion Strikes with “Boa” : Watch

A Lethal Addition to Her Serpent Saga

Megan Thee Stallion unleashes her latest single, “Boa,” the third installment in her serpent-themed album journey. Building on the success of “Cobra” and “Hiss,” this track showcases Megan’s signature style and fierce lyricism.

Teasing fans with a vintage video game aesthetic, Megan announced “Boa” via a series of Instagram posts. The accompanying cinematic music video immerses viewers in the world of Curse of the Serpent Woman, where Megan takes center stage as the lethal protagonist.

Produced by longtime collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat, “Boa” samples Gwen Stefani’s iconic track “What You Waiting For?” The H-Town Hottie’s verses pack a punch, delivering powerful messages of resilience and self-preservation.

In true Megan fashion, the video features daring outfits and NSFW moments, including graphic killings that leave no doubt about her dominance in the rap game. With “Boa,” Megan reaffirms her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Prepare to be mesmerized by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” as she continues to slay with her upcoming album.

