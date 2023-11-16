Matty Healy Takes Center Stage: An Irreverent Take on Geopolitics and the Israel-Palestine Question

Are you tired of everyone in your life turning into a geopolitical expert in recent years? Matty Healy of the 1975 certainly is, and, as is his habit, he wanted to remind us of that on stage, in front of the microphone.

During last night’s show in New York, someone from the audience asked Healy for his opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The singer, in an ironic tone, responded, ‘People like me,‘ sarcastically pointing to himself to highlight his role and persona, ‘MUST talk about Israel and Palestine. Brittany Broski , and I, we are the people who must discuss it.‘ Laughing to himself, Healy then concluded, ‘Don’t be so foolish.‘

Watch the video here:

Matty Healy addresses fans asking him to speak about Israel and Palestine: “People like me need to talk about Israel and Palestine. I’m the guy… Brittany Broski, me, all those people are the people that you need… Don’t be a f*cking idiot.” pic.twitter.com/eKgyGHebYZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2023

