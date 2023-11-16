Greek Edition

Matty Healy Takes Center Stage: An Irreverent Take on Geopolitics and the Israel-Palestine Question

The 1975 Frontman's Witty Response to the Expectation of Celebrity Commentary – 'People Like Me MUST Talk About It

By fotismc
In
Rock
Matty Healy
Matty Healy - photo from Facebook

Are you tired of everyone in your life turning into a geopolitical expert in recent years? Matty Healy of the 1975 certainly is, and, as is his habit, he wanted to remind us of that on stage, in front of the microphone.

During last night’s show in New York, someone from the audience asked Healy for his opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The singer, in an ironic tone, responded, ‘People like me,‘ sarcastically pointing to himself to highlight his role and persona, ‘MUST talk about Israel and Palestine. Brittany Broski , and I, we are the people who must discuss it.‘ Laughing to himself, Healy then concluded, ‘Don’t be so foolish.

Watch the video here:

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, November 16, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved