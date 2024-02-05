Masterfully Masterful Mix December 2023

The Hit Channel original dj mix. The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the December 2023 mix. Enjoy!

Tracklist:

Tensnake – Take Your Time (Do It Right)

Delegation – You and I

Lipps Inc – Funky Town

Kungs feat. Gero – Need A Hit

Dua Lipa – Houdini

Ofenbach – Overdrive (feat. Norma Jean Martine)

Ricchi E Poveri – Sarà perché ti amo

David Guetta feat. Kim Petras – When We Were Young (The Logical Song)

Queen – Another One Bites the Dust

Lucio Battisti – Il Monolocale (Marcello Niespolo & Ellis Colin Remix)

Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland

Mixed By FotiS MC