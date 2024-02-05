Masterfully Masterful Mix December 2023

The Hit Channel original dj mix. The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the December 2023 mix. Enjoy!
Tracklist:
Tensnake – Take Your Time (Do It Right)
Delegation – You and I
Lipps Inc – Funky Town
Kungs feat. Gero – Need A Hit
Dua Lipa – Houdini
Ofenbach – Overdrive (feat. Norma Jean Martine)
Ricchi E Poveri – Sarà perché ti amo
David Guetta feat. Kim Petras – When We Were Young (The Logical Song)
Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
Lucio Battisti – Il Monolocale (Marcello Niespolo & Ellis Colin Remix)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland
Mixed By FotiS MC