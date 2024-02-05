Greek Edition

Masterfully Masterful Mix December 2023

By Hit Channel
In
Originals

The Hit Channel original dj mix. The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the December 2023 mix. Enjoy!

Tracklist:

Tensnake – Take Your Time (Do It Right)
Delegation – You and I
Lipps Inc – Funky Town
Kungs feat. Gero – Need A Hit
Dua Lipa – Houdini
Ofenbach – Overdrive (feat. Norma Jean Martine)
Ricchi E Poveri – Sarà perché ti amo
David Guetta feat. Kim Petras – When We Were Young (The Logical Song)
Queen – Another One Bites the Dust
Lucio Battisti – Il Monolocale (Marcello Niespolo & Ellis Colin Remix)
Earth, Wind & Fire – Boogie Wonderland

- Advertisement -

Mixed By FotiS MC

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, February 5, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved