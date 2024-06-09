Euro Beats Megamix: A 7-Minute Fusion

Get ready to groove with the Euro Beats Megamix, a 7-minute non-stop dance sensation mixed by Fotis MC exclusively for hit-channel.com! This high-energy megamix features a seamless blend of electrifying tracks from top artists, guaranteed to get you moving.
Tracklist:
- Ida Corr vs Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Think About It
- Ivan – Fotonovela
- Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone
- Purple Disco Machine x Dazed, Tamma & Dabo – Mirame
- DJ Antoine & Mad Mark – True Infinity
- Tehnotronic – Hey Yoh, Here We Go
- Eleni Foureira – Aeroplano
- Rebrn & DANOR – Contigo
- Junior Senior – Move Your Feet
- ICE MC – Think About the Way
- Sandy Chambers – Everybody’s Dancing
- David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait
- J.K. – You & I
- Ariana Grande – Yes and ?
- Dua Lipa – Houdini
Hit the play button and let the rhythm take over. Perfect for your workout, party, or just to elevate your mood!
