Euro Beats Megamix: A 7-Minute Fusion

By Hit Channel
Get ready to groove with the Euro Beats Megamix, a 7-minute non-stop dance sensation mixed by Fotis MC exclusively for hit-channel.com! This high-energy megamix features a seamless blend of electrifying tracks from top artists, guaranteed to get you moving.

Tracklist:

  1. Ida Corr vs Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Think About It
  2. Ivan – Fotonovela
  3. Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone
  4. Purple Disco Machine x Dazed, Tamma & Dabo – Mirame
  5. DJ Antoine & Mad Mark – True Infinity
  6. Tehnotronic – Hey Yoh, Here We Go
  7. Eleni Foureira – Aeroplano
  8. Rebrn & DANOR – Contigo
  9. Junior Senior – Move Your Feet
  10. ICE MC – Think About the Way
  11. Sandy Chambers – Everybody’s Dancing
  12. David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait
  13. J.K. – You & I
  14. Ariana Grande – Yes and ?
  15. Dua Lipa – Houdini

Hit the play button and let the rhythm take over. Perfect for your workout, party, or just to elevate your mood!

