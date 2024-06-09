Euro Beats Megamix: A 7-Minute Fusion

Get ready to groove with the Euro Beats Megamix, a 7-minute non-stop dance sensation mixed by Fotis MC exclusively for hit-channel.com! This high-energy megamix features a seamless blend of electrifying tracks from top artists, guaranteed to get you moving.

Tracklist:

Ida Corr vs Fedde Le Grand – Let Me Think About It Ivan – Fotonovela Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone Purple Disco Machine x Dazed, Tamma & Dabo – Mirame DJ Antoine & Mad Mark – True Infinity Tehnotronic – Hey Yoh, Here We Go Eleni Foureira – Aeroplano Rebrn & DANOR – Contigo Junior Senior – Move Your Feet ICE MC – Think About the Way Sandy Chambers – Everybody’s Dancing David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait J.K. – You & I Ariana Grande – Yes and ? Dua Lipa – Houdini

Hit the play button and let the rhythm take over. Perfect for your workout, party, or just to elevate your mood!