Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.4 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.4 2024. Enjoy!

Tracklist:

01. Annalisa – Sinceramente (Bob Sinclar Remix)

02. Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom Boom

03. The Kolors – Un Ragazzo Una Ragazza (Maxneri RMX)

04. Inigo Quintero – Si No Estas (Alex Gardini Rework)

05. Ava Max – My Oh My

06. Last Word – Night Rider

07. Purple Disco Machine ft. Roosevelt – Higher Ground

08. Oliver Heldens – I Was Made For Lovin’ You [DubDogz & Bhaskar Remix]

09. Eiffel 65 – Move your body

10. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (J. Worra Rework)

11. Donna Summer – Bad Girls

12. Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra

13. Shannon – Let the Music Play

14. CeCe Peniston – Finally

15. Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

16. Haddaway – What Is Love

17. Maneskin – Supermodel (Amice Remix)

18. Inna- Hot

Mixed with ❤️ by Fotis MC