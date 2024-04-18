Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.4 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.4 2024. Enjoy!
Tracklist:
01. Annalisa – Sinceramente (Bob Sinclar Remix)
02. Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom Boom
03. The Kolors – Un Ragazzo Una Ragazza (Maxneri RMX)
04. Inigo Quintero – Si No Estas (Alex Gardini Rework)
05. Ava Max – My Oh My
06. Last Word – Night Rider
07. Purple Disco Machine ft. Roosevelt – Higher Ground
08. Oliver Heldens – I Was Made For Lovin’ You [DubDogz & Bhaskar Remix]
09. Eiffel 65 – Move your body
10. Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (J. Worra Rework)
11. Donna Summer – Bad Girls
12. Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra
13. Shannon – Let the Music Play
14. CeCe Peniston – Finally
15. Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
16. Haddaway – What Is Love
17. Maneskin – Supermodel (Amice Remix)
18. Inna- Hot
Mixed with ❤️ by Fotis MC