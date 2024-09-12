back to top
Greek Edition

Beach House Mix – Summer 2024

An Eclectic Blend of Dance Beats, Soulful Grooves, and Summer Vibes

By Hit Channel
In
Originals

New Hit Channel Mix for Hit Channel Originals. This mix brings together a diverse blend of sounds and genres, creating an exciting musical journey that’s perfect for any mood. From upbeat, high-energy tracks to more laid-back, tropical vibes, there’s something here for everyone. The infectious beats and funky rhythms will keep you moving, while the deeper, soulful moments offer a nice balance to the mix.

Whether you’re looking for some dancefloor-ready tunes or chill summer vibes, this playlist has it all. The combination of disco grooves, house classics, and pop hits ensures a dynamic flow that will keep things fresh and exciting from start to finish.

Tracklist:

- Advertisement -

1. Sophie and the Giants – Shut Up And Dance

2. Leonid Friends – Street Player (Dimitri From Paris Super Disco Blend Parts I II)

3. Peech Boys Dont Make Me Wait

4. Lucas Estrada, Iwaro, Paradise Inc. – Lamento Boliviano (Summer Remix)

5. Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone

6. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

7. Adam Port, Keinemusik & Stryv & Malachiii – Move (Anyma & Cassian Remix)

- Advertisement -

8. Argy & Omnya – Aria (Extended Mix)

9. Έλενα Παπαρίζου – Αναπάντητες Κλήσεις (Playmen Remix)

10. La Colegiala (Dj Soulstar Extended Remix)

11. Mary J Blige – Be Happy

12. Playahitty – The Summer Is Magic

13. MIKRO – Αυτή η πόλη

14. Buscando Money (HUGEL, Jesús Fernández Remix)

15. HUGEL ft. Tóto La Momposina – La Verdolaga (Extended Mix)

16. Simon Fava & Yvvan Back – Magalenha (feat. Sergio Mendes)

17. Eleni Foureira & FY – Aeroplano (Remix)

18. Max Styler, GENESI – See You Sweat

Mixed by Fotis MC.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, September 12, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved