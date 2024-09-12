Beach House Mix – Summer 2024

New Hit Channel Mix for Hit Channel Originals. This mix brings together a diverse blend of sounds and genres, creating an exciting musical journey that’s perfect for any mood. From upbeat, high-energy tracks to more laid-back, tropical vibes, there’s something here for everyone. The infectious beats and funky rhythms will keep you moving, while the deeper, soulful moments offer a nice balance to the mix.
Whether you’re looking for some dancefloor-ready tunes or chill summer vibes, this playlist has it all. The combination of disco grooves, house classics, and pop hits ensures a dynamic flow that will keep things fresh and exciting from start to finish.
Tracklist:
1. Sophie and the Giants – Shut Up And Dance
2. Leonid Friends – Street Player (Dimitri From Paris Super Disco Blend Parts I II)
3. Peech Boys Dont Make Me Wait
4. Lucas Estrada, Iwaro, Paradise Inc. – Lamento Boliviano (Summer Remix)
5. Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone
6. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
7. Adam Port, Keinemusik & Stryv & Malachiii – Move (Anyma & Cassian Remix)
8. Argy & Omnya – Aria (Extended Mix)
9. Έλενα Παπαρίζου – Αναπάντητες Κλήσεις (Playmen Remix)
10. La Colegiala (Dj Soulstar Extended Remix)
11. Mary J Blige – Be Happy
12. Playahitty – The Summer Is Magic
13. MIKRO – Αυτή η πόλη
14. Buscando Money (HUGEL, Jesús Fernández Remix)
15. HUGEL ft. Tóto La Momposina – La Verdolaga (Extended Mix)
16. Simon Fava & Yvvan Back – Magalenha (feat. Sergio Mendes)
17. Eleni Foureira & FY – Aeroplano (Remix)
18. Max Styler, GENESI – See You Sweat
Mixed by Fotis MC.