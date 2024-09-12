Beach House Mix – Summer 2024

New Hit Channel Mix for Hit Channel Originals. This mix brings together a diverse blend of sounds and genres, creating an exciting musical journey that’s perfect for any mood. From upbeat, high-energy tracks to more laid-back, tropical vibes, there’s something here for everyone. The infectious beats and funky rhythms will keep you moving, while the deeper, soulful moments offer a nice balance to the mix.

Whether you’re looking for some dancefloor-ready tunes or chill summer vibes, this playlist has it all. The combination of disco grooves, house classics, and pop hits ensures a dynamic flow that will keep things fresh and exciting from start to finish.

Tracklist:

- Advertisement -

1. Sophie and the Giants – Shut Up And Dance

2. Leonid Friends – Street Player (Dimitri From Paris Super Disco Blend Parts I II)

3. Peech Boys Dont Make Me Wait

4. Lucas Estrada, Iwaro, Paradise Inc. – Lamento Boliviano (Summer Remix)

5. Peggy Gou – Lobster Telephone

6. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

7. Adam Port, Keinemusik & Stryv & Malachiii – Move (Anyma & Cassian Remix)

- Advertisement -

8. Argy & Omnya – Aria (Extended Mix)

9. Έλενα Παπαρίζου – Αναπάντητες Κλήσεις (Playmen Remix)

10. La Colegiala (Dj Soulstar Extended Remix)

11. Mary J Blige – Be Happy

12. Playahitty – The Summer Is Magic

13. MIKRO – Αυτή η πόλη

14. Buscando Money (HUGEL, Jesús Fernández Remix)

15. HUGEL ft. Tóto La Momposina – La Verdolaga (Extended Mix)

16. Simon Fava & Yvvan Back – Magalenha (feat. Sergio Mendes)

17. Eleni Foureira & FY – Aeroplano (Remix)

18. Max Styler, GENESI – See You Sweat

Mixed by Fotis MC.