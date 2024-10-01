back to top
Greek Edition

+ Groove | Ultimate Dance Music Mix Vol. 1

Dance the Night Away with Remixes from Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Hits from Billeon, Duck Sauce, and More!

By Hit Channel
In
Originals

New Hit Channel Mix for Hit Channel Originals. Get your groove on with + Groove | Ultimate Dance Music Mix Vol. 1, expertly mixed by Fotis MC! This energetic playlist brings together some of the biggest names in dance music, guaranteed to elevate your party and keep everyone on the dance floor. Featuring hit tracks like “Panka” by Billeon, the infectious “Fallin In Love” by Duck Sauce, and remixes from top artists including Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, this mix takes you on an electrifying journey through the best of modern dance music.

Highlights include the upbeat mashup “1+1= Pagoto” by Peggy Gou vs. Marina Spanou, as well as an exclusive BLONDISH remix of Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone. Whether you’re hosting a party or just need a high-energy soundtrack for your day, Ultimate Dance Music Mix Vol. 1 is your go-to playlist.

Tracklist:

  1. Billeon – Panka
  2. Peggy Gou vs. Marina Spanou – 1+1= Pagoto (Fotis MC Mashup)
  3. Duck Sauce – Fallin In Love
  4. Purple Disco Machine x Kungs – Substitution
  5. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  6. Kungs – Never Going Home
  7. Trinix – Hotstepper
  8. Imany – Don’t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix)
  9. The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue – Edge Of Saturday Night
  10. Eleni Foureira – Aristourgima
  11. Bebe Rexha – I’m The Drama (Abel & Aaron Remix)
  12. Dua Lipa – Houdini
  13. Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight (BLONDISH Remix)
Wednesday, October 2, 2024

