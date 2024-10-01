New Hit Channel Mix for Hit Channel Originals. Get your groove on with + Groove | Ultimate Dance Music Mix Vol. 1, expertly mixed by Fotis MC! This energetic playlist brings together some of the biggest names in dance music, guaranteed to elevate your party and keep everyone on the dance floor. Featuring hit tracks like “Panka” by Billeon, the infectious “Fallin In Love” by Duck Sauce, and remixes from top artists including Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, this mix takes you on an electrifying journey through the best of modern dance music.

Highlights include the upbeat mashup “1+1= Pagoto” by Peggy Gou vs. Marina Spanou, as well as an exclusive BLONDISH remix of Taylor Swift’s collaboration with Post Malone. Whether you’re hosting a party or just need a high-energy soundtrack for your day, Ultimate Dance Music Mix Vol. 1 is your go-to playlist.

Tracklist:

Billeon – Panka Peggy Gou vs. Marina Spanou – 1+1= Pagoto (Fotis MC Mashup) Duck Sauce – Fallin In Love Purple Disco Machine x Kungs – Substitution Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso Kungs – Never Going Home Trinix – Hotstepper Imany – Don’t Be So Shy (Filatov & Karas Remix) The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue – Edge Of Saturday Night Eleni Foureira – Aristourgima Bebe Rexha – I’m The Drama (Abel & Aaron Remix) Dua Lipa – Houdini Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone – Fortnight (BLONDISH Remix)