Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.3 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.3 2024. Enjoy!
Tracklist:
1. Alex Guesta – My Addiction
2. Jain – Makeba
3. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax
4. Dua Lipa – Houdini (Amice Remix)
5. Pino D’Angiò – Ma quale idea
6. J Balvin, USHER & DJ Khaled – Dientes (Socievole & Adalwolf Bootleg Remix)
7. The Kolors – ITALODISCO (Amice Remix)
8. Wolfram, Josh Ludlow – YoYo Disco (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
9. Olivia Newton-John – Physical
10. Dj Tomcraft – Loneliness [Acapella]
11. Beyond Chicago, Majestic, Alex Mills – Million Dollar Bill (Seamus Haji Extended Remix)
12. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Studio Acapella)
13. Alok & Bebe Rexha – Deep In Your Love (Extended Mix)
14. Ice MC – It’s A Rainy Day
15. Rhove & ANNA – Petit Fou Fou (Socievole & Adalwolf Bootleg Remix)
16. Alok & Ava Max – Car Keys (feat. Ayla) [Tiësto Remix]
Mixed with love by Fotis MC