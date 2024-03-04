Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.3 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.3 2024. Enjoy!

Tracklist:

1. Alex Guesta – My Addiction

2. Jain – Makeba

3. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Relax

4. Dua Lipa – Houdini (Amice Remix)

5. Pino D’Angiò – Ma quale idea

6. J Balvin, USHER & DJ Khaled – Dientes (Socievole & Adalwolf Bootleg Remix)

7. The Kolors – ITALODISCO (Amice Remix)

8. Wolfram, Josh Ludlow – YoYo Disco (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

9. Olivia Newton-John – Physical

10. Dj Tomcraft – Loneliness [Acapella]

11. Beyond Chicago, Majestic, Alex Mills – Million Dollar Bill (Seamus Haji Extended Remix)

12. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Studio Acapella)

13. Alok & Bebe Rexha – Deep In Your Love (Extended Mix)

14. Ice MC – It’s A Rainy Day

15. Rhove & ANNA – Petit Fou Fou (Socievole & Adalwolf Bootleg Remix)

16. Alok & Ava Max – Car Keys (feat. Ayla) [Tiësto Remix]

Mixed with love by Fotis MC