Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.2 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.2 2024. Enjoy!
Traklist:
1. Byzl – It goes like (Nanana) (Future house Remix)
2. Richard Grey, Eddie Pay, Lissat – Pump up the Jam (Original Mix)
3. Ice MC – Think about the way
4. Gala – Freed from Deisre
5. Richard Grey – Work (Clubmix)
6. Oliver Heldens – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (DubDogz & Bhaskar Remix)
7. Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place On Earth
8. Jax Jones & Zoe Wees – Never Be Lonely (Extended Mix)
9. Snap! – Rhythm Is a Dancer
10. Michael Jackson – Shake Your Body Down to The Ground
11. Black Eyed Peas – My Humps
12. Purple Disco Machine, ÁSDÍS – Beat Of Your Heart (Extended)
13. Blondie – Heart Of Glass
14. Kygo & Ava Max – Whatever (Dj Dark Remix)
Mixed By Fotis MC