Masterfully Masterful Epic Mix vol.2 – 2024

The Masterfully Masterful Mix series present the Epic Mix vol.2 2024. Enjoy!

Traklist:

1. Byzl – It goes like (Nanana) (Future house Remix)

2. Richard Grey, Eddie Pay, Lissat – Pump up the Jam (Original Mix)

3. Ice MC – Think about the way

4. Gala – Freed from Deisre

5. Richard Grey – Work (Clubmix)

6. Oliver Heldens – I Was Made For Lovin’ You (DubDogz & Bhaskar Remix)

7. Belinda Carlisle – Heaven Is A Place On Earth

8. Jax Jones & Zoe Wees – Never Be Lonely (Extended Mix)

9. Snap! – Rhythm Is a Dancer

10. Michael Jackson – Shake Your Body Down to The Ground

11. Black Eyed Peas – My Humps

12. Purple Disco Machine, ÁSDÍS – Beat Of Your Heart (Extended)

13. Blondie – Heart Of Glass

14. Kygo & Ava Max – Whatever (Dj Dark Remix)

Mixed By Fotis MC