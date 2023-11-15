Marshmello’s “Sugar Papi” Claims Fourth No. 1 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums

Marshmello adds another triumph to his repertoire with “Sugar Papi,” securing the top spot on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Released on November 3 via Joytime Collective/Sony Music Latin, this marks Marshmello’s debut in Latin music. Simultaneously, he makes his first appearance on Latin charts, entering at No. 9 on Top Latin Albums and No. 5 on Latin Rhythm Albums. “Sugar Papi” also impressively debuts at No. 97 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Featuring collaborations with Latin stars like Anuel AA, Farruko, Fuerza Regida, Nicky Jam, and Manuel Turizo, the 11-track album showcases Marshmello’s diverse musical palette. Streaming fuels its success, accumulating 15.4 million streams, contributing to its 11,000 equivalent units in the U.S. during the tracking week of November 3-9, according to Luminate.

This marks Marshmello’s fourth No. 1 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums, tying with Aphex Twin for the second-most leaders among male solo artists. Leading singles “El Merengue” and “Esta Vida” dominated charts, with the track “Harley Quinn” making a notable debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart, surging from 13 to 2 as the Greatest Gainer/Sales & Streaming song of the week. With 10.2 million U.S. streams during the same period, it also claims the runner-up position on the Latin Streaming Songs chart.