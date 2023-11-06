Marshmello’s Latin Groove: Unveiling ‘Sugar Papi’

Marshmello releases his new album, a project entirely dedicated to the vibrant world of Latin music.

The enigmatic artist, who recently received a Latin Grammy nomination in the Best Tropical Song category, has just announced that fans can anticipate the release of his upcoming album in early November.

Taking to his social media platforms, Marshmello has unveiled a tantalizing teaser trailer, giving us a glimpse of some of the incredible artists he’s teamed up with for his album, aptly named “Sugar Papi“. The current list of collaborators includes the likes of Tiago PZK, Young Miko, and Farruko, the same talent he joined forces with for the hit track “Esta Vida.” More exciting collaborations for the album will be revealed in due course.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Marshmello expressed, “I’ve had the privilege of performing all over the world, and the love and energy I’ve received from the Latin community are truly unparalleled. It was essential for me to find a way to immerse my audience in this world as much as I could.”

Listen “Sugar Papi”: