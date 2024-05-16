Marilyn Manson Signs New Record Deal and Teases First New Music Since Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson has signed a new record deal with the independent metal label Nuclear Blast, marking a significant step in his return to the music scene following numerous sexual abuse allegations. The shock rocker has shared a one-minute snippet of a new song on his social media channels, his first music release since his 2020 album ‘We Are Chaos’.

In the video, Manson is seen holding an apple and what appears to be a perfume bottle. The heavy track concludes with him whispering, “Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me.” While no song title has been revealed, the audio clip has sparked significant attention.

A representative from Nuclear Blast confirmed the deal to Rolling Stone, although it remains unclear whether it pertains to a new single or a full album.

- Advertisement -

The deal comes after a tumultuous period for Manson. In February 2021, his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of rape, torture, and threats, claiming he began grooming her as a teenager. Over a dozen other women subsequently came forward with similar allegations. Manson has consistently denied all allegations.

Since the initial accusations, Manson has settled a few lawsuits, including one filed by Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. However, he is set to face trial in 2025 for allegations made by his former assistant Ashley Waters.

Manson’s career was significantly impacted by these allegations, leading to his drop from Loma Vista Recordings. His new deal with Nuclear Blast and the upcoming release signal a potential comeback.

In addition to the new music, Manson has announced his first tour since 2019. The summer North American run will see him supporting Five Finger Death Punch and playing select headlining dates.

Check out the snippet of Manson’s new song below.