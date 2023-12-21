Greek Edition

Måneskin’s Unforgettable Tribute to Manchester’s Musical Legacy

Rising Rock Icons Pay Homage to Oasis in Spectacular Finale of Global Tour

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

In the exhilarating grand finale of their worldwide tour at AO Arena in Manchester, Måneskin took a heartfelt moment to honor the city’s rich musical heritage. Speaking from the stage, lead vocalist Damiano David expressed admiration for Manchester’s contributions to the music world, stating, “This city has given birth to many outstanding artists,” as guitarist Thomas Raggi prepared to join him.

With a touch of irony, Damiano playfully added, “We’re sure that if they ever see this cover, they’ll think it’s rubbish.”

As anticipated, Måneskin paid a mesmerizing tribute to the legendary Oasis with a cover of “Don’t Look Back In Anger.” Experience the magic in the video.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, December 21, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved