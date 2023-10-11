Måneskin’s Electrifying Cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”

- Advertisement -

Last night, Måneskin filled the Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, once home to the Lakers, where many greats, from the Rolling Stones to Queen, have performed.

During the acoustic interlude, the band presented another cover after those of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” (also performed in Los Angeles) and Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” which was heard at Madison Square Garden in New York. This time, they performed “Happier Than Ever,” the title track from Billie Eilish’s second album.