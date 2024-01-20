Greek Edition

Luis Vasquez, known as Soft Moon, has passed away at the age of 44

The musician died in an unspecified incident that also led to the death of techno producer Silent Servant.

By Hit Channel
Soft Moon

Luis Vasquez, the musician behind the Soft Moon project, has passed away at the age of 44. The artist’s page announced the news through a post. The cause of death has not been shared.

It is with great sadness that we announce that our dear friend Luis Vasquez has passed away. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family, friends, and musical family,” the post reads. It continues, “If you have a memory of Luis, whether you were close friends or not, feel free to share. It is a great loss.

Despite no official confirmation, it seems that Vasquez may have died in the same incident involving techno producer Juan Mendez of Sandwell District (also known as Silent Servant) and his partner Simone Ling.

Saturday, January 20, 2024

