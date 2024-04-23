Listen to ‘Knife Edge’, the new song by Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke has released two new tracks. They are “Knife Edge” and “Price Giving” and are taken from the soundtrack of Daniele Lucchetti’s film “Confidenza”. Based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name.
Yorke’s album will be released digitally on Friday, April 26th, on vinyl and CD on July 12th. This is the second soundtrack that the Radiohead singer and musician has written for an Italian director’s film, following Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria”.
The standout track is “Knife Edge”, accompanied by a video featuring a sequence from the film performed by Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini, reworked by Ael Dallier Vega.
The soundtrack is produced by Sam Petts-Davies, who also worked on the latest The Smile Wall of Eyes album, and features the London Contemporary Orchestra and a jazz group including Tom Skinner and Robert Stillman.
Here the tracklist and album cover:
The Big City
Knife Edge
Letting Down Gently
Secret Clarinet
In The Trees
Prize Giving
Four Ways In Time
Confidenza
Nosebleed Nuptials
Bunch Of Flowers
A Silent Scream
On The Ledge