Listen to ‘Knife Edge’, the new song by Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke has released two new tracks. They are “Knife Edge” and “Price Giving” and are taken from the soundtrack of Daniele Lucchetti’s film “Confidenza”. Based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name.

Yorke’s album will be released digitally on Friday, April 26th, on vinyl and CD on July 12th. This is the second soundtrack that the Radiohead singer and musician has written for an Italian director’s film, following Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria”.

The standout track is “Knife Edge”, accompanied by a video featuring a sequence from the film performed by Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini, reworked by Ael Dallier Vega.

The soundtrack is produced by Sam Petts-Davies, who also worked on the latest The Smile Wall of Eyes album, and features the London Contemporary Orchestra and a jazz group including Tom Skinner and Robert Stillman.

Here the tracklist and album cover:

The Big City

Knife Edge

Letting Down Gently

Secret Clarinet

In The Trees

Prize Giving

Four Ways In Time

Confidenza

Nosebleed Nuptials

Bunch Of Flowers

A Silent Scream

On The Ledge