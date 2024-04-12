Listen Sia’s Latest Release: ‘I Forgive You’

Sia releases her brand new single “I Forgive You” from her upcoming album “Reasonable Woman“!

Sia reunited with Labrinth not long ago for their new single “Incredible.” The song, in which the duo boosts self-esteem, is the second taste from Sia’s upcoming LP, “Reasonable Woman,” set to be released on May 3rd via Atlantic Records, following her collaboration with Kylie Minogue, “Dance Alone,” and after the solo single of the Australian singer-songwriter “Gimme Love” that preceded this LP.

Now Sia presents the fourth sample from this work titled “I Forgive You,” which she co-wrote with Greg Kurstin, who also produced the song. The song had been released in the past – specifically in 2016 – under the title “Je te pardonne,” by the Congolese artist Gims, in collaboration with Sia herself. During an interview on The Zane Lowe Show, Sia revealed that “I Forgive You” is her favorite song from the album, along with “Go On.”

Sia’s upcoming album will be her first full solo album in eight years and will feature Minogue, Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff. Her last pop album was “This Is Acting” in 2016. Her album, “Music – Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture,” based on the musical of the same name she directed, was released in 2021.

LYRICS

I felt the life

Felt the life slip out of me

Black as night

As night

Blue as the sea

I would have done anything

I would have given everything for you

I would have done anything

I would have given everything for you

I, I forgive you

You are not what you have done

Oh I, I forgive you

Now it’s time for me to move on

Oh I, I forgive you

You cannot see right from wrong

Oh I, and I love you

Always in my heart you live on

You live on

Good people sin

When yearning’s unspoken

You broke my heart

Broke my heart but it’s still beating

Oh I would have done anything

I would have given everything for you

I would have done anything

I would have given everything for you

I, I forgive you

You are not what you have done

Oh I, I forgive you

Now it’s time for me to move on

Oh I, I forgive you

You cannot see right from wrong

Oh I, and I love you

Always in my heart you live on

You live on