Sia & Labrinth: Unveiling ‘Incredible’ from ‘Reasonable Woman’

Prepare to be uplifted as Sia and Labrinth join forces in their latest single, “Incredible.” This anthemic track, the second glimpse from Sia’s upcoming LP “Reasonable Woman,” slated for release on May 3 via Atlantic Records, showcases the duo’s journey towards self-worth and empowerment.

Initially unveiled during Sia’s mesmerizing performance at the Cartier Trinity Launch in Paris this February, “Incredible” marks another milestone in the longstanding collaboration between Sia and Labrinth. From their work on the album LSD to the tracks “To Be Human” and “Oblivion” featured in Sia’s film “Music,” their synergy continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Sia’s forthcoming record, her first solo full-length album in eight years, promises an eclectic mix of talent with guest appearances from the likes of Kylie Minogue, Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Kaliii, and more. With her last pop album “This Is Acting” released in 2016, anticipation for “Reasonable Woman” is at an all-time high.

As “Incredible” and the previous single “Dance Alone” featuring Kylie Minogue set the stage for Sia’s musical resurgence, fans can expect nothing short of brilliance from this iconic artist. Stay tuned for the release of “Reasonable Woman” and witness the magic unfold as Sia redefines the pop landscape once again.