Sia Unveils New Single “Dance Alone” Featuring Kylie Minogue

In September, Sia teased fans with the release of “Gimmie Love,” hinting at an upcoming album titled “Reasonable Woman.” Today, the pop sensation confirms the LP’s arrival on May 3, marking her first full pop album in eight years since 2016’s “This Is Acting.” Notably, the single “Dance Alone” featuring Kylie Minogue, is available now for listeners to enjoy.

“Reasonable Woman” promises a star-studded lineup of collaborations, with Sia tapping into the talents of Paris Hilton, who is concurrently having her next album executive produced by the pop maestro. Additionally, the album features the legendary Chaka Khan, alongside a mystery artist, as well as Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff.

The partnership between Sia and Kylie Minogue marks a reunion since their last collaboration on Minogue’s 2014 LP “Kiss Me Once.” Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the sonic synergy between these two powerhouse vocalists.

- Advertisement -

The album announcement has already stirred excitement within the music community, especially given Sia’s reputation for delivering emotive and catchy pop anthems. With the promise of fresh collaborations and Sia’s signature style, “Reasonable Woman” is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.

Don’t miss out on the latest from Sia – stream “Dance Alone” now and mark your calendars for the arrival of “Reasonable Woman” on May 3.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Little Wing”

02 “Immortal Queen” (Feat. Chaka Khan & ???)

03 “Dance Alone” (Sia & Kylie Minogue)

04 “I Had A Heart”

05 “Gimme Love”

06 “Nowhere To Be”

07 “Towards The Sun”

08 “Incredible” (Feat. Labrinth)

09 “Champion” (Feat. Tierra Whack, Kaliii, Jimmy Jolliff)

10 “I Forgive You”

11 “Wanna Be Known”

12 “One Night”

13 “Fame Won’t Love You” (Feat. Paris Hilton)

14 “Go On”

15 “Rock And Balloon”