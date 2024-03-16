One month after dropping their catchy single “Dance Alone,” powerhouse duo Sia and Kylie Minogue are back with a mesmerizing music video directed by the talented Dano Cerny. The visual spectacle, filled with stunning special effects and intricately crafted sets, perfectly complements the infectious rhythm of the song.

In this electrifying visualization, a dynamic group of dancers effortlessly sways to the beat while Kylie Minogue steals the show with her captivating performance. The chemistry between the two pop icons is undeniable, showcasing their undeniable star power and mutual musical prowess.

This collaboration marks a significant reunion for the duo, who previously joined forces on Minogue’s “Kiss Me Once” album a decade ago. “Dance Alone” is set to be featured on Sia’s highly anticipated upcoming album titled “Reasonable Woman,” slated for release on May 3 via Atlantic Records.

Notably, Sia’s forthcoming album will mark her first solo full-length project in eight years, promising an eclectic mix of collaborations with other talented artists including Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton, Tierra Whack, Labrinth, Kaliii, and Jimmy Jolliff.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as they eagerly anticipate the release of both the music video and Sia’s new album, following her previous hits like “Chandelier,” “This Is Acting,” and “Everyday Is Christmas.” Get ready to dance the night away with Sia and Kylie Minogue as they ignite the charts once again with their infectious energy and unparalleled talent!