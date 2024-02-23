Listen Paul Weller New Song “Soul Wandering”

Paul Weller has announced a new album, “66,” which will be released on May 24, one day before his 66th birthday.

“It amuses me to think that I’ve come this far with all this,” says Weller. This will be his 17th solo album and the 28th album overall in his career, including material with The Jam and The Style Council. The album was mainly created at his own Black Barn Studio.

The record features contributions from Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, Suggs McPherson of Madness, Richard Hawley, Dr Robert of The Blow Monkeys, Christophe Vaillant of Le SuperHomard, and Erland Cooper, with strings by Hannah Peel. The album’s cover and design are by Sir Peter Blake, who also created Weller’s classic 1995 album “Stanley Road.”

- Advertisement -

The first single from “66” is “Soul Wandering,” co-written with Gillespie, and it’s the kind of psychedelic, sophisticated rock we’ve come to expect from Weller.