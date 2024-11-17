Linkin Park Reignites Their Legacy with From Zero: A Bold New Era Begins

Seven years after their last release, Linkin Park is back, stronger than ever, with their new album From Zero. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s a rebirth. The album reflects the band’s storied past while boldly forging a new path forward, introducing Emily Armstrong (Dead Sara) on co-vocals and Colin Brittain on drums alongside core members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn.

Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future

The album’s title, From Zero, is a nod to the band’s original name, Xero, and represents both their roots and this fresh chapter. Speaking on the album, Mike Shinoda shared, “Sonically and emotionally, this record is about past, present, and future. It’s our signature sound, but with new life and energy.”

Singles like “The Emptiness Machine”, “Heavy is the Crown”, and “Over Each Other” blend Linkin Park’s classic elements—hypnotic melodies and thunderous riffs—with Armstrong’s electrifying vocals. The dynamic chemistry between old and new members is palpable, especially on tracks like “Two Faced” and “Stained,” which showcase an invigorating interplay between Shinoda’s rapped verses and Armstrong’s soaring choruses.

A Journey Through Sound

From Zero is an album of two halves. Its first part leans into Linkin Park’s familiar sound, drawing in longtime fans with tracks like “Cut the Bridge,” reminiscent of Bleed It Out. The second half ventures into more experimental territory, echoing the band’s A Thousand Suns era, with songs like “Overflow,” a trip-hop-inspired masterpiece, and “Good Things Go,” a pensive closer that perfectly balances Armstrong’s and Shinoda’s vocals.

A World Tour and a New Era

To celebrate their return, Linkin Park has announced a world tour following the album’s release on November 15. Fans can expect to hear both beloved classics and electrifying new material live, as the band showcases the energy and synergy of their revitalized lineup.

With From Zero, Linkin Park has delivered a deeply reflective, emotionally charged, and sonically thrilling album. It’s a tribute to their past, a celebration of their present, and a promise for the future.

Stream From Zero now and join Linkin Park as they embark on their boldest chapter yet.