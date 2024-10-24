Linkin Park Unveils Striking “Over Each Other” Music Video Directed by Joe Hahn

Linkin Park has released a visually stunning music video for their latest single, “Over Each Other,” directed by the band’s longtime turntablist and creative force, Joe Hahn. Shot in South Korea, the video captures the band’s bold new era, blending emotional depth with cinematic flair. Hahn, who is known for directing some of Linkin Park’s most iconic videos like “Numb” and “Bleed It Out,” once again delivers a memorable visual experience that complements the band’s evolving sound.

“Over Each Other” is the third single from Linkin Park’s upcoming album From Zero, which is set to release on November 15, 2024. The video, filmed shortly after the band’s September 28 concert in Seoul, marks Hahn’s dream of creating a project in Korea, fully embracing the aesthetics of a K-drama. In a recent Instagram post, Hahn shared his excitement, saying, “We embraced the K-ness of it all and made it feel like a K-drama. Emily crushed the performance.”

The video stars new vocalist Emily Armstrong, whose powerful performance elevates the song’s themes of emotional struggle and connection. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Seoul, Armstrong’s expressive delivery matches the video’s atmospheric storytelling, weaving together the energy of Linkin Park’s classic style with a fresh, modern approach.

As the band embarks on a new chapter, From Zero marks their first album since the loss of Chester Bennington in 2017. The addition of Armstrong, along with drummer Colin Brittain, injects fresh life into the band’s sound, and the “Over Each Other” video serves as a powerful visual testament to this transformation. With Joe Hahn’s direction, the video is not just a promotional piece, but a statement of the band’s ongoing evolution—paying tribute to their past while embracing the future.

In addition to “Over Each Other,” Linkin Park’s From Zero includes other singles like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is the Crown,” the latter of which became the anthem for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship. Fans can expect more creative and innovative visuals from Hahn as the band continues to release videos leading up to the album’s launch.