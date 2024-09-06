Linkin Park Announces New Lineup, Album “From Zero,” and Upcoming World Tour

Linkin Park is back with an electrifying new lineup and a highly anticipated album, From Zero. After seven years of silence, the band has officially announced that Emily Armstrong, frontwoman of Dead Sara, will be stepping in as co-vocalist alongside Mike Shinoda. Colin Brittain, a renowned songwriter and producer, takes on the role of drummer, filling in for Rob Bourdon. The band is set to embark on a global From Zero tour, with stops in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, London, and Seoul.

From Zero, a nod to the band’s original name Xero, represents both the band’s roots and their future journey. Shinoda describes the album as “embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life,” blending their iconic style with innovative sonic explorations. The album’s lead single, “The Emptiness Machine,” is now available on major streaming platforms, setting the tone for a new chapter in Linkin Park’s illustrious career.

Fans can experience the band’s new sound live on the upcoming tour, starting September 11th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Saturday via Ticketmaster, and with this exciting lineup and new material, it’s set to be one of the most unforgettable tours of the year.

- Advertisement -