Linkin Park Debuts New Single “Heavy Is The Crown” Featuring Emily Armstrong in Hamburg

Linkin Park, now featuring Emily Armstrong, performed their brand-new single, “Heavy Is The Crown,” live for the first time last night, September 22, during their concert in Hamburg. This track is likely a teaser from their highly anticipated upcoming album From Zero, which is set to release on November 15.

The song, which officially drops tomorrow, marks the second new release from the band in seven years, following The Emptiness Machine. Riot Games has confirmed that “Heavy Is The Crown” will be the official anthem for the League of Legends World Championship.

Speaking about the new single, Mike Shinoda shared, “For us, this song represents the culmination of a new era, blending our signature sound with fresh energy.” Here’s a snippet of the chorus:

“This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown / Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin’ down / Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin’ out / This is what you asked for, heavy is the / Heavy is the crown.”

- Advertisement -

Watch the video of the song’s live debut on top.

Here is the full video of the Hamburg concert: