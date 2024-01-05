Liam Gallagher and John Squire’s Debut Anthem ‘Just Another Rainbow’

Breaking Musical Boundaries: Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unveil Debut Collaboration with Psychedelic Single ‘Just Another Rainbow’

In a highly anticipated moment for music enthusiasts, Liam Gallagher and John Squire have finally unleashed their debut collaborative single, ‘Just Another Rainbow.’ After months of tantalizing hints and an official announcement last month, Gallagher boldly declared their upcoming record as “the best since [The Beatles’] ‘Revolver.'”

Released today, January 5, the psychedelic lead single provides a mesmerizing glimpse into the duo’s musical synergy. The track kicks off with Squire’s trademark floral yet powerful riff, setting the stage for Gallagher’s gritty vocals proclaiming, “I might have known this would be just another rainbow.” As the song progresses, it blossoms into a ’60s-inspired psychedelic journey, featuring a soulful and celestial guitar solo that elevates the listening experience. Get ready to embark on a musical adventure with this dynamic collaboration that transcends genres and promises to be a game-changer in the world of sound. 🎶✨

