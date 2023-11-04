Lenny Kravitz Have a New Song ‘Road To Freedom’ A Soulful Anthem for ‘Rustin’ Film

Grammy Award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz has unveiled a powerful new single, “Road To Freedom,” poised to leave an indelible mark on Netflix’s upcoming original movie, ‘Rustin.’

Released on November 2, this influential track will accompany the highly-anticipated film set to grace Netflix’s streaming platform later this month. Kravitz’s involvement in the project goes beyond the music, as he wrote, recorded, and produced “Road To Freedom” specifically for the film. The song showcases a soul-stirring jazzy intro, skillfully crafted by Grammy winner Trombone Shorty, creating a moving musical experience. Audiences can expect to hear this captivating composition during the end credits of ‘Rustin.’

Kravitz was inspired to create this heartfelt single after an early screening of the film, which unravels the remarkable life of Bayard Rustin. Often regarded as one of the world’s greatest activists and organizers, Rustin’s pivotal role in organizing the historic March on Washington in 1963 is a cornerstone of his legacy. This momentous event saw approximately 250,000 individuals converge on Washington D.C. to draw attention to the enduring inequalities faced by African Americans, a century after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. This peaceful protest is renowned as the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech. Regrettably, Rustin’s contributions to the event were often overshadowed due to factors such as his race and sexual orientation. However, ‘Rustin’ is poised to breathe new life into his remarkable story.

- Advertisement -

“Road To Freedom” by Kravitz beautifully weaves together the strength and resilience of decades past, echoing a steadfast battle against injustice. It harmoniously captures the essence of Rustin’s narrative, enriching the film’s powerful message.

Stay tuned for ‘Rustin’ on Netflix and immerse yourself in this compelling fusion of music and history.